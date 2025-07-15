New Analyst Forecast: $WLK Given $98.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $WLK. John Roberts from Mizuho set a price target of 98.0 for WLK.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $WLK, check out Quiver Quantitative's $WLK forecast page.

$WLK Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $WLK recently. We have seen 14 analysts offer price targets for $WLK in the last 6 months, with a median target of $95.0.

Here are some recent targets:

John Roberts from Mizuho set a target price of $98.0 on 07/15/2025

on 07/15/2025 Michael Sison from Wells Fargo set a target price of $90.0 on 07/14/2025

on 07/14/2025 Joshua Spector from UBS set a target price of $99.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Patrick Cunningham from Citigroup set a target price of $95.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Arun Viswanathan from RBC Capital set a target price of $92.0 on 07/03/2025

on 07/03/2025 Steve Byrne from B of A Securities set a target price of $84.0 on 06/18/2025

on 06/18/2025 Peter Osterland from Truist Securities set a target price of $92.0 on 05/30/2025

$WLK Insider Trading Activity

$WLK insiders have traded $WLK stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WLK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT F. BUESINGER (EVP, PEM Segment Head) has made 1 purchase buying 83 shares for an estimated $7,751 and 1 sale selling 83 shares for an estimated $6,034.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$WLK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 181 institutional investors add shares of $WLK stock to their portfolio, and 181 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.