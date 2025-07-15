Stocks
WLK

New Analyst Forecast: $WLK Given $98.0 Price Target

July 15, 2025 — 10:21 am EDT

Written by Quiver ForecastTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $WLK. John Roberts from Mizuho set a price target of 98.0 for WLK.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $WLK, check out Quiver Quantitative's $WLK forecast page.

$WLK Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $WLK recently. We have seen 14 analysts offer price targets for $WLK in the last 6 months, with a median target of $95.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • John Roberts from Mizuho set a target price of $98.0 on 07/15/2025
  • Michael Sison from Wells Fargo set a target price of $90.0 on 07/14/2025
  • Joshua Spector from UBS set a target price of $99.0 on 07/09/2025
  • Patrick Cunningham from Citigroup set a target price of $95.0 on 07/08/2025
  • Arun Viswanathan from RBC Capital set a target price of $92.0 on 07/03/2025
  • Steve Byrne from B of A Securities set a target price of $84.0 on 06/18/2025
  • Peter Osterland from Truist Securities set a target price of $92.0 on 05/30/2025

$WLK Insider Trading Activity

$WLK insiders have traded $WLK stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WLK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • ROBERT F. BUESINGER (EVP, PEM Segment Head) has made 1 purchase buying 83 shares for an estimated $7,751 and 1 sale selling 83 shares for an estimated $6,034.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$WLK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 181 institutional investors add shares of $WLK stock to their portfolio, and 181 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

WLK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.