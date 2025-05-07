New Analyst Forecast: $WLK Given $96.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $WLK. Arun Viswanathan from RBC Capital set a price target of 96.0 for WLK.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $WLK, check out Quiver Quantitative's $WLK forecast page.

$WLK Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $WLK recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $WLK in the last 6 months, with a median target of $117.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Arun Viswanathan from RBC Capital set a target price of $96.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 Peter Osterland from Truist Financial set a target price of $117.0 on 05/05/2025

on 05/05/2025 Charles Neivert from Piper Sandler set a target price of $105.0 on 04/07/2025

on 04/07/2025 David Begleiter from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $135.0 on 01/10/2025

on 01/10/2025 John McNulty from BMO Capital set a target price of $165.0 on 11/13/2024

$WLK Insider Trading Activity

$WLK insiders have traded $WLK stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WLK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID TSUNG-HUNG CHAO has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,500 shares for an estimated $453,388.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$WLK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 177 institutional investors add shares of $WLK stock to their portfolio, and 203 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.