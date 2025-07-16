Stocks
New Analyst Forecast: $WK Given 'Buy' Rating

July 16, 2025 — 12:22 pm EDT

Written by Quiver ForecastTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $WK. Citigroup gave a rating of 'Buy' for $WK.

$WK Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $WK in the last several months. We have seen 7 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 07/16/2025
  • Stephens & Co. issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/22/2025
  • Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/02/2025
  • Stifel issued a "Buy" rating on 05/02/2025
  • Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 04/17/2025
  • Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 04/07/2025
  • BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/26/2025

$WK Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $WK recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $WK in the last 6 months, with a median target of $105.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Steven Enders from Citigroup set a target price of $105.0 on 07/16/2025
  • Brett Huff from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $95.0 on 05/22/2025
  • Brian Peterson from Raymond James set a target price of $105.0 on 05/02/2025
  • Brad Reback from Stifel set a target price of $100.0 on 05/02/2025
  • Adam Hotchkiss from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $105.0 on 04/17/2025
  • Terry Tillman from Truist Securities set a target price of $95.0 on 04/07/2025
  • Daniel Jester from BMO Capital set a target price of $108.0 on 02/26/2025

$WK Insider Trading Activity

$WK insiders have traded $WK stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • MICHAEL D. HAWKINS (EVP, Sales) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 19,413 shares for an estimated $1,662,768.
  • JILL KLINDT (EVP, CFO & Treasurer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 13,366 shares for an estimated $997,197.
  • BRANDON ZIEGLER (EVP, CLO, CAO & Corp Secretary) sold 4,115 shares for an estimated $352,737
  • ROBERT H HERZ has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,500 shares for an estimated $221,690.

$WK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 168 institutional investors add shares of $WK stock to their portfolio, and 156 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

