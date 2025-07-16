New Analyst Forecast: $WK Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $WK. Citigroup gave a rating of 'Buy' for $WK.
$WK Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $WK in the last several months. We have seen 7 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 07/16/2025
- Stephens & Co. issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/22/2025
- Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/02/2025
- Stifel issued a "Buy" rating on 05/02/2025
- Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 04/17/2025
- Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 04/07/2025
- BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/26/2025
$WK Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $WK recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $WK in the last 6 months, with a median target of $105.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Steven Enders from Citigroup set a target price of $105.0 on 07/16/2025
- Brett Huff from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $95.0 on 05/22/2025
- Brian Peterson from Raymond James set a target price of $105.0 on 05/02/2025
- Brad Reback from Stifel set a target price of $100.0 on 05/02/2025
- Adam Hotchkiss from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $105.0 on 04/17/2025
- Terry Tillman from Truist Securities set a target price of $95.0 on 04/07/2025
- Daniel Jester from BMO Capital set a target price of $108.0 on 02/26/2025
$WK Insider Trading Activity
$WK insiders have traded $WK stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MICHAEL D. HAWKINS (EVP, Sales) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 19,413 shares for an estimated $1,662,768.
- JILL KLINDT (EVP, CFO & Treasurer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 13,366 shares for an estimated $997,197.
- BRANDON ZIEGLER (EVP, CLO, CAO & Corp Secretary) sold 4,115 shares for an estimated $352,737
- ROBERT H HERZ has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,500 shares for an estimated $221,690.
$WK Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 168 institutional investors add shares of $WK stock to their portfolio, and 156 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- EMINENCE CAPITAL, LP added 855,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $64,903,050
- ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. added 719,062 shares (+1177.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $54,583,996
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. added 686,702 shares (+32.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $52,127,548
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 630,056 shares (-53.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $47,827,550
- MACQUARIE GROUP LTD removed 611,011 shares (-29.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $46,381,845
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC removed 499,449 shares (-49.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $37,913,173
- WILLIAM BLAIR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 445,628 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $33,827,621
