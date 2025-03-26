New Analyst Forecast: $WING Given 'Overweight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $WING. Wells Fargo gave a rating of 'Overweight' for $WING.

$WING Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $WING in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/26/2025

BTIG issued a "Buy" rating on 10/31/2024

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/31/2024

Stephens issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/30/2024

Bernstein issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/22/2024

$WING Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $WING recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $WING in the last 6 months, with a median target of $410.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Christine Cho from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $377.0 on 11/08/2024

on 11/08/2024 Peter Saleh from BTIG set a target price of $370.0 on 10/31/2024

on 10/31/2024 Jeffrey Bernstein from Barclays set a target price of $380.0 on 10/31/2024

on 10/31/2024 Jim Salera from Stephens set a target price of $490.0 on 10/24/2024

on 10/24/2024 Jeffrey Bernstein from Bernstein set a target price of $470.0 on 10/22/2024

on 10/22/2024 Jon Tower from Citigroup set a target price of $440.0 on 10/04/2024

$WING Insider Trading Activity

$WING insiders have traded $WING stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WING stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RAJ KAPOOR (SVP, Pres. of International) sold 266 shares for an estimated $86,284

DONNIE UPSHAW (SVP Corp Restaurants & CPO) sold 91 shares for an estimated $21,364

$WING Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 218 institutional investors add shares of $WING stock to their portfolio, and 305 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

