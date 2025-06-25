New Analyst Forecast: $WING Given 'Cautious' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $WING. Citigroup gave a rating of 'Cautious' for $WING.

$WING Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $WING in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/14/2025

Bernstein issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/14/2025

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 05/01/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/22/2025

$WING Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $WING recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $WING in the last 6 months, with a median target of $270.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Jeffrey Bernstein from Bernstein set a target price of $360.0 on 05/14/2025

on 05/14/2025 An analyst from Wells Fargo set a target price of $270.0 on 03/26/2025

$WING Insider Trading Activity

$WING insiders have traded $WING stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WING stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL SKIPWORTH (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $3,373,366 .

. RAJ KAPOOR (SVP, Pres. of International) sold 637 shares for an estimated $173,944

LYNN CRUMP CAINE sold 499 shares for an estimated $172,454

DONNIE UPSHAW (SVP Corp Restaurants & CPO) sold 91 shares for an estimated $21,364

$WING Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 235 institutional investors add shares of $WING stock to their portfolio, and 328 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

