New Analyst Forecast: $WING Given $321.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $WING. Jon Tower from Citigroup set a price target of 321.0 for WING.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $WING, check out Quiver Quantitative's $WING forecast page.

$WING Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $WING recently. We have seen 19 analysts offer price targets for $WING in the last 6 months, with a median target of $355.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Jon Tower from Citigroup set a target price of $321.0 on 07/15/2025

on 07/15/2025 John Glass from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $367.0 on 07/14/2025

on 07/14/2025 Jeffrey Bernstein from Barclays set a target price of $410.0 on 06/26/2025

on 06/26/2025 Sara Senatore from B of A Securities set a target price of $430.0 on 06/25/2025

on 06/25/2025 Andrew Charles from TD Securities set a target price of $440.0 on 06/17/2025

on 06/17/2025 Christine Cho from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $390.0 on 06/04/2025

on 06/04/2025 Zachary Fadem from Wells Fargo set a target price of $375.0 on 05/30/2025

$WING Insider Trading Activity

$WING insiders have traded $WING stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WING stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL SKIPWORTH (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $3,373,366 .

. RAJ KAPOOR (SVP, Pres. of International) sold 637 shares for an estimated $173,944

LYNN CRUMP CAINE sold 499 shares for an estimated $172,454

DONNIE UPSHAW (SVP Corp Restaurants & CPO) sold 91 shares for an estimated $21,364

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$WING Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 230 institutional investors add shares of $WING stock to their portfolio, and 241 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.