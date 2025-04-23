Stocks
WING

New Analyst Forecast: $WING Given $260.0 Price Target

April 23, 2025 — 06:24 am EDT

Written by Quiver ForecastTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $WING. An analyst from Bernstein set a price target of 260.0 for WING.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $WING, check out Quiver Quantitative's $WING forecast page.

$WING Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $WING recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $WING in the last 6 months, with a median target of $370.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • An analyst from Bernstein set a target price of $260.0 on 04/22/2025
  • An analyst from Wells Fargo set a target price of $270.0 on 03/26/2025
  • Christine Cho from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $377.0 on 11/08/2024
  • Peter Saleh from BTIG set a target price of $370.0 on 10/31/2024
  • Jeffrey Bernstein from Barclays set a target price of $380.0 on 10/31/2024

$WING Insider Trading Activity

$WING insiders have traded $WING stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WING stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • RAJ KAPOOR (SVP, Pres. of International) sold 266 shares for an estimated $86,284
  • DONNIE UPSHAW (SVP Corp Restaurants & CPO) sold 91 shares for an estimated $21,364

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$WING Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 230 institutional investors add shares of $WING stock to their portfolio, and 258 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

WING

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.