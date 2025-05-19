New Analyst Forecast: $WGS Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $WGS. Guggenheim gave a rating of 'Buy' for $WGS.
$WGS Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $WGS in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 05/15/2025
- Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 01/07/2025
$WGS Insider Trading Activity
$WGS insiders have traded $WGS stock on the open market 83 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 80 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WGS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- KATHERINE STUELAND (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 39 sales selling 170,668 shares for an estimated $14,846,208.
- SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AT MOUNT SINAI ICAHN sold 126,782 shares for an estimated $8,973,059
- KEVIN FEELEY (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 34 sales selling 85,577 shares for an estimated $7,488,188.
- KEITH A. MEISTER has made 3 purchases buying 100,000 shares for an estimated $5,600,994 and 0 sales.
- JASON RYAN has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 47,000 shares for an estimated $3,316,879.
$WGS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 142 institutional investors add shares of $WGS stock to their portfolio, and 101 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC added 2,391,459 shares (+594.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $211,799,566
- WILLIAM BLAIR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC added 518,993 shares (+77.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $45,964,615
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. added 503,733 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $44,613,113
- SUMMIT PARTNERS PUBLIC ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 446,965 shares (+59.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $39,585,455
- ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. added 423,050 shares (+3054.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $37,467,423
- BLACKSTONE INC. removed 420,715 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $32,336,154
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 284,855 shares (+202.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $25,228,183
