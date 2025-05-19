Stocks
WGS

New Analyst Forecast: $WGS Given 'Buy' Rating

May 19, 2025 — 06:31 am EDT

Written by Quiver ForecastTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $WGS. Guggenheim gave a rating of 'Buy' for $WGS.

$WGS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $WGS in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 05/15/2025
  • Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 01/07/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $WGS, check out Quiver Quantitative's $WGS forecast page.

$WGS Insider Trading Activity

$WGS insiders have traded $WGS stock on the open market 83 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 80 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WGS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • KATHERINE STUELAND (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 39 sales selling 170,668 shares for an estimated $14,846,208.
  • SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AT MOUNT SINAI ICAHN sold 126,782 shares for an estimated $8,973,059
  • KEVIN FEELEY (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 34 sales selling 85,577 shares for an estimated $7,488,188.
  • KEITH A. MEISTER has made 3 purchases buying 100,000 shares for an estimated $5,600,994 and 0 sales.
  • JASON RYAN has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 47,000 shares for an estimated $3,316,879.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$WGS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 142 institutional investors add shares of $WGS stock to their portfolio, and 101 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

WGS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.