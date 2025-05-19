New Analyst Forecast: $WGS Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $WGS. Guggenheim gave a rating of 'Buy' for $WGS.

$WGS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $WGS in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 05/15/2025

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 01/07/2025

$WGS Insider Trading Activity

$WGS insiders have traded $WGS stock on the open market 83 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 80 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WGS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KATHERINE STUELAND (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 39 sales selling 170,668 shares for an estimated $14,846,208 .

. SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AT MOUNT SINAI ICAHN sold 126,782 shares for an estimated $8,973,059

KEVIN FEELEY (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 34 sales selling 85,577 shares for an estimated $7,488,188 .

. KEITH A. MEISTER has made 3 purchases buying 100,000 shares for an estimated $5,600,994 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JASON RYAN has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 47,000 shares for an estimated $3,316,879.

$WGS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 142 institutional investors add shares of $WGS stock to their portfolio, and 101 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

