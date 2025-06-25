New Analyst Forecast: $WGO Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $WGO. Northcoast Research gave a rating of 'Buy' for $WGO.
$WGO Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $WGO in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Northcoast Research issued a "Buy" rating on 06/25/2025
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 06/25/2025
$WGO Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $WGO recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $WGO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $39.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Michael Swartz from Truist Financial set a target price of $40.0 on 06/03/2025
- Craig Kennison from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $38.0 on 04/04/2025
$WGO Insider Trading Activity
$WGO insiders have traded $WGO stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WGO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DAVID W MILES purchased 4,341 shares for an estimated $150,545
- KEVIN E. BRYANT purchased 4,200 shares for an estimated $143,304
- JACQUELINE D. WOODS sold 1,503 shares for an estimated $66,612
$WGO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 131 institutional investors add shares of $WGO stock to their portfolio, and 179 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP removed 1,624,961 shares (-98.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $55,996,156
- 1832 ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 1,216,347 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $58,117,059
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 1,197,028 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $57,193,997
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS added 850,825 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $29,319,429
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 615,663 shares (-72.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $21,215,746
- BROAD PEAK INVESTMENT ADVISERS PTE LTD removed 577,483 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $27,592,137
- PUNCH CARD MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 411,480 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $19,660,514
