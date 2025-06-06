New Analyst Forecast: $WGO Given $40.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $WGO. Michael Swartz from Truist Financial set a price target of 40.0 for WGO.

$WGO Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $WGO recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $WGO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $39.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Michael Swartz from Truist Financial set a target price of $40.0 on 06/03/2025

Craig Kennison from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $38.0 on 04/04/2025

$WGO Insider Trading Activity

$WGO insiders have traded $WGO stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WGO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID W MILES purchased 4,341 shares for an estimated $150,545

KEVIN E. BRYANT purchased 4,200 shares for an estimated $143,304

JACQUELINE D. WOODS sold 1,503 shares for an estimated $66,612

$WGO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 131 institutional investors add shares of $WGO stock to their portfolio, and 179 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

