New Analyst Forecast: $WFRD Given 'Outperform' Rating

April 24, 2025 — 08:27 am EDT

April 24, 2025 — 08:27 am EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $WFRD. Raymond James gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $WFRD.

$WFRD Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $WFRD in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/24/2025

$WFRD Insider Trading Activity

$WFRD insiders have traded $WFRD stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WFRD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • SCOTT C WEATHERHOLT (EVP, GC & CCO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 44,505 shares for an estimated $2,945,051.
  • DESMOND J MILLS (SVP & Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 25,956 shares for an estimated $1,833,034.
  • DEPINDER SANDHU (EVP, Global Product Lines) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 14,000 shares for an estimated $929,740.
  • ARUNAVA MITRA (EVP and CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $675,711.
  • DAVID JOHN REED (EVP, Chief Commercial Officer) sold 4,762 shares for an estimated $346,006

$WFRD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 172 institutional investors add shares of $WFRD stock to their portfolio, and 211 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

