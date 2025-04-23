New Analyst Forecast: $WFG Given $99.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $WFG. An analyst from RBC Capital set a price target of 99.0 for WFG.
$WFG Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 96 institutional investors add shares of $WFG stock to their portfolio, and 105 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FIL LTD added 1,319,843 shares (+35.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $114,232,411
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 780,313 shares (+56.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $67,536,090
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 248,276 shares (-52.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $21,488,287
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 210,107 shares (+200.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,184,760
- 1832 ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. added 166,351 shares (+14.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,397,679
- KGH LTD removed 153,000 shares (-49.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,242,150
- BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/ removed 148,084 shares (-6.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,816,670
