New Analyst Forecast: $WFG Given $122.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $WFG. Hamir Patel from CIBC set a price target of 122.0 for WFG.
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $WFG, check out Quiver Quantitative's $WFG forecast page.
$WFG Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $WFG recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $WFG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $111.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Hamir Patel from CIBC set a target price of $122.0 on 07/22/2025
- Ben Isaacson from Scotiabank set a target price of $100.0 on 02/18/2025
$WFG Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 105 institutional investors add shares of $WFG stock to their portfolio, and 102 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- THRIVENT FINANCIAL FOR LUTHERANS removed 330,808 shares (-35.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $25,452,367
- CONNOR, CLARK & LUNN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD. removed 301,147 shares (-94.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $23,170,250
- DEUTSCHE BANK AG\ added 264,322 shares (+202.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $20,336,934
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 232,558 shares (+10.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $17,893,012
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 226,696 shares (+72.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $17,441,990
- FIL LTD removed 216,747 shares (-4.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $16,676,514
- VONTOBEL HOLDING LTD. removed 162,609 shares (-26.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,511,136
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.