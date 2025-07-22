New Analyst Forecast: $WFG Given $122.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $WFG. Hamir Patel from CIBC set a price target of 122.0 for WFG.

$WFG Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $WFG recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $WFG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $111.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Hamir Patel from CIBC set a target price of $122.0 on 07/22/2025

on 07/22/2025 Ben Isaacson from Scotiabank set a target price of $100.0 on 02/18/2025

$WFG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 105 institutional investors add shares of $WFG stock to their portfolio, and 102 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

