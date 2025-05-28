New Analyst Forecast: $WFC Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $WFC. Canaccord Genuity gave a rating of 'Buy' for $WFC.

$WFC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $WFC in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Canaccord Genuity issued a "Buy" rating on 05/28/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 05/28/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/28/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/14/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 01/15/2025

Wolfe Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/03/2025

$WFC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $WFC recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $WFC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $87.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Steven Alexopoulos from Wells Fargo set a target price of $83.0 on 05/14/2025

on 05/14/2025 Jason Goldberg from Barclays set a target price of $87.0 on 04/14/2025

on 04/14/2025 Steven Chubak from Wolfe Research set a target price of $87.0 on 01/03/2025

$WFC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,138 institutional investors add shares of $WFC stock to their portfolio, and 1,230 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

