New Analyst Forecast: $WFC Given $83.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $WFC. Steven Alexopoulos from Wells Fargo set a price target of 83.0 for WFC.
$WFC Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $WFC recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $WFC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $87.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Steven Alexopoulos from Wells Fargo set a target price of $83.0 on 05/14/2025
- Jason Goldberg from Barclays set a target price of $87.0 on 04/14/2025
- Steven Chubak from Wolfe Research set a target price of $87.0 on 01/03/2025
$WFC Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $WFC stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WFC stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE purchased up to $50,000 on 03/13.
- SENATOR MITCH MCCONNELL has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 03/03, 12/02 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON purchased up to $15,000 on 02/12.
- REPRESENTATIVE EMILY RANDALL sold up to $15,000 on 01/06.
$WFC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1,131 institutional investors add shares of $WFC stock to their portfolio, and 1,232 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 16,346,369 shares (-18.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,173,505,830
- DODGE & COX removed 12,824,735 shares (-18.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $920,687,725
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 10,908,035 shares (+36.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $783,087,832
- MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ added 7,894,919 shares (+277.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $566,776,235
- BARCLAYS PLC added 6,625,352 shares (+80.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $475,634,020
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 5,947,199 shares (+39.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $426,949,416
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 5,703,347 shares (+2.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $409,443,281
