New Analyst Forecast: $WEX Given 'Perform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $WEX. Oppenheimer gave a rating of 'Perform' for $WEX.

$WEX Insider Trading Activity

$WEX insiders have traded $WEX stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WEX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MELANIE J TINTO (Chief People Officer) sold 3,243 shares for an estimated $495,043

ROBERT JOSEPH DESHAIES (COO, Benefits) sold 175 shares for an estimated $33,152

$WEX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 182 institutional investors add shares of $WEX stock to their portfolio, and 293 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

