New Analyst Forecast: $WEX Given 'Perform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $WEX. Oppenheimer gave a rating of 'Perform' for $WEX.
$WEX Insider Trading Activity
$WEX insiders have traded $WEX stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WEX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MELANIE J TINTO (Chief People Officer) sold 3,243 shares for an estimated $495,043
- ROBERT JOSEPH DESHAIES (COO, Benefits) sold 175 shares for an estimated $33,152
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$WEX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 182 institutional investors add shares of $WEX stock to their portfolio, and 293 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 978,510 shares (-47.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $153,645,640
- BESSEMER GROUP INC removed 645,616 shares (-99.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $101,374,624
- HSBC HOLDINGS PLC added 635,450 shares (+20412.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $99,778,359
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. added 614,675 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $96,516,268
- BARCLAYS PLC added 596,497 shares (+1751.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $93,661,958
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 537,470 shares (-14.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $84,393,539
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 357,842 shares (+652.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $56,188,350
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.