New Analyst Forecast: $WEX Given $150.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $WEX. Ashish Sabadra from Deutsche Bank set a price target of 150.0 for WEX.

$WEX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $WEX recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $WEX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $150.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Ashish Sabadra from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $150.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 Trevor Williams from Jefferies set a target price of $135.0 on 05/27/2025

on 05/27/2025 Nik Cremo from UBS set a target price of $138.0 on 05/02/2025

on 05/02/2025 Andrew Bauch from Wells Fargo set a target price of $140.0 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 Dan Dolev from Mizuho set a target price of $170.0 on 02/10/2025

on 02/10/2025 Ramsey El-Assal from Barclays set a target price of $155.0 on 02/10/2025

on 02/10/2025 Sanjay Sakhrani from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $200.0 on 02/07/2025

$WEX Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $WEX stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WEX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE KELLY MORRISON has traded it 3 times. They made 0 purchases and 3 sales worth up to $45,000 on 06/04.

$WEX Insider Trading Activity

$WEX insiders have traded $WEX stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WEX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MELISSA D SMITH (Chair, CEO, and President) purchased 3,721 shares for an estimated $500,720

MELANIE J TINTO (Chief People Officer) sold 3,243 shares for an estimated $495,043

JENNIFER KIMBALL (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 1,400 shares for an estimated $183,512

$WEX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 179 institutional investors add shares of $WEX stock to their portfolio, and 243 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

