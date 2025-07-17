New Analyst Forecast: $WEX Given $150.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $WEX. Ashish Sabadra from Deutsche Bank set a price target of 150.0 for WEX.
$WEX Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $WEX recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $WEX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $150.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Ashish Sabadra from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $150.0 on 07/17/2025
- Trevor Williams from Jefferies set a target price of $135.0 on 05/27/2025
- Nik Cremo from UBS set a target price of $138.0 on 05/02/2025
- Andrew Bauch from Wells Fargo set a target price of $140.0 on 04/24/2025
- Dan Dolev from Mizuho set a target price of $170.0 on 02/10/2025
- Ramsey El-Assal from Barclays set a target price of $155.0 on 02/10/2025
- Sanjay Sakhrani from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $200.0 on 02/07/2025
$WEX Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $WEX stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WEX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE KELLY MORRISON has traded it 3 times. They made 0 purchases and 3 sales worth up to $45,000 on 06/04.
$WEX Insider Trading Activity
$WEX insiders have traded $WEX stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WEX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MELISSA D SMITH (Chair, CEO, and President) purchased 3,721 shares for an estimated $500,720
- MELANIE J TINTO (Chief People Officer) sold 3,243 shares for an estimated $495,043
- JENNIFER KIMBALL (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 1,400 shares for an estimated $183,512
$WEX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 179 institutional investors add shares of $WEX stock to their portfolio, and 243 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 978,510 shares (-47.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $153,645,640
- BESSEMER GROUP INC removed 645,616 shares (-99.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $101,374,624
- HSBC HOLDINGS PLC added 635,450 shares (+20412.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $99,778,359
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. added 614,675 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $96,516,268
- BARCLAYS PLC added 596,497 shares (+1751.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $93,661,958
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 537,470 shares (-14.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $84,393,539
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 357,842 shares (+652.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $56,188,350
