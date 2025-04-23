New Analyst Forecast: $WERN Given 'Neutral' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $WERN. UBS gave a rating of 'Neutral' for $WERN.

$WERN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $WERN in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 10/30/2024

Evercore ISI issued a "Negative" rating on 10/30/2024

$WERN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $WERN recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $WERN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $32.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Eric Morgan from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $32.0 on 04/02/2025

on 04/02/2025 An analyst from Susquehanna set a target price of $32.0 on 03/26/2025

on 03/26/2025 Jonathan Chappell from Evercore ISI set a target price of $32.0 on 10/30/2024

$WERN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 130 institutional investors add shares of $WERN stock to their portfolio, and 114 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

