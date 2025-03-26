New Analyst Forecast: $WERN Given $32.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $WERN. An analyst from Susquehanna set a price target of 32.0 for WERN.
$WERN Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $WERN recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $WERN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $32.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from Susquehanna set a target price of $32.0 on 03/26/2025
- Jonathan Chappell from Evercore ISI set a target price of $32.0 on 10/30/2024
$WERN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 129 institutional investors add shares of $WERN stock to their portfolio, and 137 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MAPLE ROCK CAPITAL PARTNERS INC. added 981,540 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $35,256,916
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 880,685 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $31,634,205
- NUANCE INVESTMENTS, LLC removed 331,299 shares (-8.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,900,260
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 307,532 shares (+3.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,046,549
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC added 234,811 shares (+13.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,434,411
- RAYMOND JAMES & ASSOCIATES removed 169,785 shares (-67.2%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $6,552,003
- ALLSPRING GLOBAL INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS, LLC added 143,953 shares (+9.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,170,791
