New Analyst Forecast: $WERN Given $32.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $WERN. An analyst from Susquehanna set a price target of 32.0 for WERN.

$WERN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $WERN recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $WERN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $32.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Susquehanna set a target price of $32.0 on 03/26/2025

on 03/26/2025 Jonathan Chappell from Evercore ISI set a target price of $32.0 on 10/30/2024

$WERN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 129 institutional investors add shares of $WERN stock to their portfolio, and 137 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

