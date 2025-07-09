New Analyst Forecast: $WERN Given $31.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $WERN. Ariel Rosa from Citigroup set a price target of 31.0 for WERN.
$WERN Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $WERN recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $WERN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $26.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Ariel Rosa from Citigroup set a target price of $31.0 on 07/09/2025
- Daniel Moore from Baird set a target price of $25.0 on 07/01/2025
- Bascome Majors from Susquehanna set a target price of $25.0 on 06/24/2025
- Ken Hoexter from B of A Securities set a target price of $27.0 on 06/13/2025
- Jordan Alliger from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $39.0 on 06/02/2025
- Thomas Wadewitz from UBS set a target price of $27.0 on 05/05/2025
- J. Bruce Chan from Stifel set a target price of $24.0 on 05/01/2025
$WERN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 128 institutional investors add shares of $WERN stock to their portfolio, and 125 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP added 1,201,920 shares (+94.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $35,216,256
- MAPLE ROCK CAPITAL PARTNERS INC. removed 981,540 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $28,759,122
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 880,685 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $25,804,070
- NUANCE INVESTMENTS, LLC removed 778,940 shares (-21.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $22,822,942
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 627,826 shares (-56.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $18,395,301
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 592,357 shares (-5.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $17,356,060
- JACOBS LEVY EQUITY MANAGEMENT, INC added 585,218 shares (+1642.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $17,146,887
