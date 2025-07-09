New Analyst Forecast: $WEN Given $14.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $WEN. Jake Bartlett from Truist Securities set a price target of 14.0 for WEN.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $WEN, check out Quiver Quantitative's $WEN forecast page.

$WEN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $WEN recently. We have seen 14 analysts offer price targets for $WEN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $14.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Jake Bartlett from Truist Securities set a target price of $14.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Jim Salera from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $14.0 on 06/17/2025

on 06/17/2025 Andrew Strelzik from BMO Capital set a target price of $15.0 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 Alton Stump from Loop Capital set a target price of $21.0 on 05/05/2025

on 05/05/2025 Jeffrey Bernstein from Barclays set a target price of $13.0 on 05/05/2025

on 05/05/2025 John Ivankoe from JP Morgan set a target price of $15.0 on 05/05/2025

on 05/05/2025 John Glass from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $13.0 on 05/05/2025

$WEN Insider Trading Activity

$WEN insiders have traded $WEN stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WEN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ABIGAIL E. PRINGLE (President, U.S.) sold 136,819 shares for an estimated $1,752,172

LINDSAY J. RADKOSKI (CMO, U.S.) purchased 5,050 shares for an estimated $58,984

MATTHEW COLEY O'BRIEN (Chief People Officer) purchased 1,750 shares for an estimated $20,300

KENNETH M. COOK (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 1,500 shares for an estimated $17,025

JOHN MIN (Chief Legal Ofcr & Secretary) purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $11,980

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$WEN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 241 institutional investors add shares of $WEN stock to their portfolio, and 177 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.