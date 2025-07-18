New Analyst Forecast: $WEN Given $11.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $WEN. Gregory Francfort from B of A Securities set a price target of 11.0 for WEN.
$WEN Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $WEN recently. We have seen 15 analysts offer price targets for $WEN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $14.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Gregory Francfort from B of A Securities set a target price of $11.0 on 07/18/2025
- Alton Stump from Loop Capital set a target price of $16.0 on 07/16/2025
- John Glass from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $11.0 on 07/14/2025
- Jake Bartlett from Truist Securities set a target price of $14.0 on 07/09/2025
- Jim Salera from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $14.0 on 06/17/2025
- Andrew Strelzik from BMO Capital set a target price of $15.0 on 05/06/2025
- John Ivankoe from JP Morgan set a target price of $15.0 on 05/05/2025
$WEN Insider Trading Activity
$WEN insiders have traded $WEN stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WEN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ABIGAIL E. PRINGLE (President, U.S.) sold 136,819 shares for an estimated $1,752,172
- LINDSAY J. RADKOSKI (CMO, U.S.) purchased 5,050 shares for an estimated $58,984
- MATTHEW COLEY O'BRIEN (Chief People Officer) purchased 1,750 shares for an estimated $20,300
- KENNETH M. COOK (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 1,500 shares for an estimated $17,025
- JOHN MIN (Chief Legal Ofcr & Secretary) purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $11,980
$WEN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 229 institutional investors add shares of $WEN stock to their portfolio, and 187 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- SQUAREPOINT OPS LLC removed 4,976,780 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $72,810,291
- 1832 ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 3,464,600 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $50,687,098
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 3,049,258 shares (+103.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $44,610,644
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 1,901,723 shares (+155.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $27,822,207
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,756,929 shares (+85.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $25,703,871
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 1,551,346 shares (+311.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $22,696,191
- NORTHERN TRUST CORP added 1,411,912 shares (+89.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $20,656,272
