WELL

New Analyst Forecast: $WELL Given 'Underperform' Rating

April 17, 2025 — 08:27 pm EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $WELL. Wedbush gave a rating of 'Underperform' for $WELL.

$WELL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $WELL in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Wedbush issued a "Underperform" rating on 04/17/2025
  • Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 01/01/2025

$WELL Insider Trading Activity

$WELL insiders have traded $WELL stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WELL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • KENNETH J BACON sold 2,200 shares for an estimated $286,418

$WELL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 562 institutional investors add shares of $WELL stock to their portfolio, and 397 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • BLACKROCK, INC. added 3,364,141 shares (+5.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $423,982,690
  • MIZUHO SECURITIES USA LLC removed 3,268,934 shares (-98.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $411,983,752
  • NORTHERN TRUST CORP added 2,939,229 shares (+53.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $370,431,030
  • VANGUARD GROUP INC added 2,612,044 shares (+2.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $329,195,905
  • JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 2,316,687 shares (-18.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $291,972,062
  • BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 1,652,611 shares (+9.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $208,278,564
  • NORGES BANK removed 1,619,243 shares (-4.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $204,073,195

