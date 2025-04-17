New Analyst Forecast: $WELL Given 'Underperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $WELL. Wedbush gave a rating of 'Underperform' for $WELL.

$WELL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $WELL in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wedbush issued a "Underperform" rating on 04/17/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 01/01/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $WELL, check out Quiver Quantitative's $WELL forecast page.

$WELL Insider Trading Activity

$WELL insiders have traded $WELL stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WELL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KENNETH J BACON sold 2,200 shares for an estimated $286,418

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$WELL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 562 institutional investors add shares of $WELL stock to their portfolio, and 397 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.