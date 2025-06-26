New Analyst Forecast: $WELL Given 'Outperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $WELL. Scotiabank gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $WELL.

$WELL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $WELL in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Scotiabank issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/23/2025

Wedbush issued a "Underperform" rating on 04/17/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 01/01/2025

$WELL Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $WELL stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WELL stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $100,000 on 05/12.

$WELL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 686 institutional investors add shares of $WELL stock to their portfolio, and 456 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

