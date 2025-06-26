Stocks
WELL

New Analyst Forecast: $WELL Given 'Outperform' Rating

June 26, 2025 — 10:31 am EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $WELL. Scotiabank gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $WELL.

$WELL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $WELL in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Scotiabank issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/23/2025
  • Wedbush issued a "Underperform" rating on 04/17/2025
  • Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 01/01/2025

$WELL Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $WELL stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WELL stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$WELL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 686 institutional investors add shares of $WELL stock to their portfolio, and 456 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 5,904,925 shares (-6.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $904,693,559
  • CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS added 5,497,468 shares (+14.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $842,267,072
  • PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 2,622,384 shares (+41.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $401,775,452
  • WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 2,614,562 shares (+14.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $400,577,044
  • JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 2,392,071 shares (-23.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $366,489,197
  • MORGAN STANLEY added 2,108,196 shares (+29.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $322,996,709
  • COHEN & STEERS, INC. removed 2,091,429 shares (-5.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $320,427,837

