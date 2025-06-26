New Analyst Forecast: $WELL Given 'Outperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $WELL. Scotiabank gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $WELL.
$WELL Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $WELL in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Scotiabank issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/23/2025
- Wedbush issued a "Underperform" rating on 04/17/2025
- Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 01/01/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $WELL, check out Quiver Quantitative's $WELL forecast page.
$WELL Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $WELL stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WELL stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $100,000 on 05/12.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
$WELL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 686 institutional investors add shares of $WELL stock to their portfolio, and 456 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 5,904,925 shares (-6.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $904,693,559
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS added 5,497,468 shares (+14.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $842,267,072
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 2,622,384 shares (+41.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $401,775,452
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 2,614,562 shares (+14.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $400,577,044
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 2,392,071 shares (-23.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $366,489,197
- MORGAN STANLEY added 2,108,196 shares (+29.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $322,996,709
- COHEN & STEERS, INC. removed 2,091,429 shares (-5.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $320,427,837
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.