New Analyst Forecast: $WEC Given $115.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $WEC. Andrew Weisel from Scotiabank set a price target of 115.0 for WEC.

$WEC Insider Trading Activity

$WEC insiders have traded $WEC stock on the open market 20 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 20 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WEC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GALE E KLAPPA has made 0 purchases and 15 sales selling 121,074 shares for an estimated $12,687,712 .

. SCOTT J LAUBER (President and CEO) sold 6,720 shares for an estimated $677,998

ANTHONY REESE (Vice President and Treasurer) sold 3,684 shares for an estimated $360,910

ULICE JR PAYNE has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,650 shares for an estimated $169,281.

$WEC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 599 institutional investors add shares of $WEC stock to their portfolio, and 453 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

