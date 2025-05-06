New Analyst Forecast: $WEAV Given 'Overweight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $WEAV. Piper Sandler gave a rating of 'Overweight' for $WEAV.

$WEAV Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $WEAV in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/06/2025

$WEAV Insider Trading Activity

$WEAV insiders have traded $WEAV stock on the open market 101 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 101 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WEAV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BLAKE G MODERSITZKI has made 0 purchases and 60 sales selling 1,828,595 shares for an estimated $27,788,487 .

. CAPITAL INC CROSSLINK has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 850,689 shares for an estimated $11,928,164 .

. BRETT T WHITE (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 218,551 shares for an estimated $2,656,971 .

. ALAN TAYLOR (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 15 sales selling 139,776 shares for an estimated $1,895,352 .

. BRANDEN NEISH (Chief Product &Technology Ofcr) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 95,148 shares for an estimated $1,195,148 .

. MARCUS BERTILSON (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 72,599 shares for an estimated $916,936 .

. ERIN GOODSELL (Chief Legal Officer & Corp.Sec) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 50,718 shares for an estimated $703,677 .

. JOSEPH DAVID MCNEIL (Chief Revenue Officer) sold 51,638 shares for an estimated $576,538

$WEAV Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 135 institutional investors add shares of $WEAV stock to their portfolio, and 60 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.