New Analyst Forecast: $WEAV Given $16.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $WEAV. Parker Lane from Stifel Nicolaus set a price target of 16.0 for WEAV.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $WEAV, check out Quiver Quantitative's $WEAV forecast page.

$WEAV Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $WEAV recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $WEAV in the last 6 months, with a median target of $17.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Parker Lane from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $16.0 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 Mark Schappel from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $18.0 on 10/31/2024

on 10/31/2024 Brent Bracelin from Piper Sandler set a target price of $17.0 on 10/31/2024

$WEAV Insider Trading Activity

$WEAV insiders have traded $WEAV stock on the open market 105 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 105 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WEAV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BLAKE G MODERSITZKI has made 0 purchases and 62 sales selling 1,949,743 shares for an estimated $29,490,617 .

. CAPITAL INC CROSSLINK has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 940,244 shares for an estimated $13,090,588 .

. BRETT T WHITE (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 164,500 shares for an estimated $2,104,029 .

. ALAN TAYLOR (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 16 sales selling 148,486 shares for an estimated $2,018,338 .

. BRANDEN NEISH (Chief Product &Technology Ofcr) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 82,958 shares for an estimated $1,098,889 .

. MARCUS BERTILSON (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 72,599 shares for an estimated $916,936 .

. ERIN GOODSELL (Chief Legal Officer & Corp.Sec) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 50,718 shares for an estimated $703,677 .

. JOSEPH DAVID MCNEIL (Chief Revenue Officer) sold 51,638 shares for an estimated $576,538

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$WEAV Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 136 institutional investors add shares of $WEAV stock to their portfolio, and 54 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.