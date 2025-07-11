New Analyst Forecast: $WDC Given $78.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $WDC. Asiya Merchant from Citigroup set a price target of 78.0 for WDC.
$WDC Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $WDC recently. We have seen 19 analysts offer price targets for $WDC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $68.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Asiya Merchant from Citigroup set a target price of $78.0 on 07/11/2025
- James Sheehan from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $130.0 on 07/10/2025
- Erik Woodring from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $78.0 on 06/17/2025
- Wamsi Mohan from B of A Securities set a target price of $71.0 on 06/09/2025
- Krish Sankar from TD Securities set a target price of $53.0 on 05/01/2025
- Aaron Rakers from Wells Fargo set a target price of $65.0 on 05/01/2025
- Matt Bryson from Wedbush set a target price of $60.0 on 05/01/2025
$WDC Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $WDC stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WDC stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 3 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 04/17 and 2 sales worth up to $100,000 on 05/12, 03/13.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 04/11, 04/10.
$WDC Insider Trading Activity
$WDC insiders have traded $WDC stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WDC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- IRVING TAN (Chief Executive Officer) sold 11,379 shares for an estimated $548,354
- GENE M. ZAMISKA (SVP & Princ. Acctg Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 4,089 shares for an estimated $197,492.
$WDC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 359 institutional investors add shares of $WDC stock to their portfolio, and 339 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- UBS GROUP AG added 8,999,414 shares (+111.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $363,846,308
- FIL LTD added 5,370,861 shares (+243.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $217,143,910
- FMR LLC added 3,974,498 shares (+16.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $160,688,954
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 3,530,601 shares (-39.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $142,742,198
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 3,487,059 shares (-14.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $140,981,795
- ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. added 2,842,822 shares (+130.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $114,935,293
- 59 NORTH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP removed 2,542,686 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $102,800,794
