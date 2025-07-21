New Analyst Forecast: $WDC Given $75.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $WDC. Timothy Arcuri from UBS set a price target of 75.0 for WDC.

$WDC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $WDC recently. We have seen 17 analysts offer price targets for $WDC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $70.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Timothy Arcuri from UBS set a target price of $75.0 on 07/21/2025

on 07/21/2025 Aaron Rakers from Wells Fargo set a target price of $80.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 Erik Woodring from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $85.0 on 07/14/2025

on 07/14/2025 Asiya Merchant from Citigroup set a target price of $78.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 James Sheehan from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $130.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Wamsi Mohan from B of A Securities set a target price of $71.0 on 06/09/2025

on 06/09/2025 Krish Sankar from TD Securities set a target price of $53.0 on 05/01/2025

$WDC Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $WDC stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WDC stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 3 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 04/17 and 2 sales worth up to $100,000 on 05/12, 03/13.

on 04/17 and 2 sales worth up to on 05/12, 03/13. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 04/11, 04/10.

$WDC Insider Trading Activity

$WDC insiders have traded $WDC stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WDC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

IRVING TAN (Chief Executive Officer) sold 11,379 shares for an estimated $548,354

GENE M. ZAMISKA (SVP & Princ. Acctg Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 4,089 shares for an estimated $197,492.

$WDC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 362 institutional investors add shares of $WDC stock to their portfolio, and 346 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.