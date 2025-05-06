New Analyst Forecast: $WDC Given $50.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $WDC. Tom O'Malley from Barclays set a price target of 50.0 for WDC.

$WDC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $WDC recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $WDC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $65.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Tom O'Malley from Barclays set a target price of $50.0 on 05/01/2025

on 05/01/2025 An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $65.0 on 03/07/2025

on 03/07/2025 Vijay Rakesh from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $82.0 on 01/03/2025

$WDC Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $WDC stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WDC stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $50,000 on 03/13.

$WDC Insider Trading Activity

$WDC insiders have traded $WDC stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WDC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GENE M. ZAMISKA (SVP & Princ. Acctg Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 3,462 shares for an estimated $181,420.

$WDC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 339 institutional investors add shares of $WDC stock to their portfolio, and 367 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

