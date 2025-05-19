New Analyst Forecast: $WDAY Given 'Mixed' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $WDAY. Citigroup gave a rating of 'Mixed' for $WDAY.
$WDAY Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $WDAY in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- WestPark Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 05/05/2025
- RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/18/2024
- Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 11/27/2024
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $WDAY, check out Quiver Quantitative's $WDAY forecast page.
$WDAY Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $WDAY stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WDAY stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN purchased up to $15,000 on 04/08.
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE purchased up to $50,000 on 04/07.
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 04/07.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
$WDAY Insider Trading Activity
$WDAY insiders have traded $WDAY stock on the open market 145 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 145 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WDAY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DAVID A DUFFIELD has made 0 purchases and 101 sales selling 864,522 shares for an estimated $217,523,568.
- GEORGE J JR STILL has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 15,000 shares for an estimated $3,884,032.
- SAYAN CHAKRABORTY (President, Prod. and Tech.) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 11,554 shares for an estimated $2,986,624.
- CARL M. ESCHENBACH (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 9,375 shares for an estimated $2,319,815.
- RICHARD HARRY SAUER (Chief Legal Officer & Secty) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 3,677 shares for an estimated $926,231.
- WAYNE A.I. FREDERICK has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 1,829 shares for an estimated $462,903.
- MARK S. GARFIELD (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 969 shares for an estimated $229,764.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$WDAY Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 606 institutional investors add shares of $WDAY stock to their portfolio, and 549 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORS LP removed 3,267,712 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $843,167,727
- NORGES BANK removed 2,861,590 shares (-53.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $738,376,067
- LONE PINE CAPITAL LLC removed 1,543,464 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $360,445,147
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. added 1,211,659 shares (+47.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $282,958,726
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 1,099,907 shares (+52.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $256,861,281
- MONTRUSCO BOLTON INVESTMENTS INC. removed 1,053,221 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $245,958,700
- HOTCHKIS & WILEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 913,613 shares (+35.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $213,356,043
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.