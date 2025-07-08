Stocks
WCN

New Analyst Forecast: $WCN Given $212.0 Price Target

July 08, 2025 — 01:51 pm EDT

Written by Quiver ForecastTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $WCN. Kevin Chiang from Waste Connections set a price target of 212.0 for WCN.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $WCN, check out Quiver Quantitative's $WCN forecast page.

$WCN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $WCN recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $WCN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $212.5.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Kevin Chiang from Waste Connections set a target price of $212.0 on 07/08/2025

$WCN Insider Trading Activity

$WCN insiders have traded $WCN stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WCN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • DARRELL W CHAMBLISS (EVP & COO) sold 13,566 shares for an estimated $2,554,477
  • DOMENIC PIO (SR VP Operations) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $1,926,358
  • PHILIP RIVARD (SR VP Business Development) sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $946,699
  • ROBERT MICHAEL CLONINGER (SR VP, Deputy General Counsel) sold 3,077 shares for an estimated $581,219
  • III ROBERT NIELSEN (SR VP Operations) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 973 shares for an estimated $190,971.
  • ANDREA E. BERTONE sold 283 shares for an estimated $53,514

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$WCN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 311 institutional investors add shares of $WCN stock to their portfolio, and 338 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

WCN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.