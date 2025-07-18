New Analyst Forecast: $WCN Given $202.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $WCN. Konark Gupta from Scotiabank set a price target of 202.0 for WCN.
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $WCN, check out Quiver Quantitative's $WCN forecast page.
$WCN Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $WCN recently. We have seen 11 analysts offer price targets for $WCN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $213.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Konark Gupta from Scotiabank set a target price of $202.0 on 07/18/2025
- Noah Kaye from Oppenheimer set a target price of $218.0 on 07/09/2025
- Kevin Chiang from CIBC set a target price of $212.0 on 07/08/2025
- Rob Wertheimer from Melius Research set a target price of $213.0 on 06/09/2025
- Tami Zakaria from JP Morgan set a target price of $230.0 on 05/23/2025
- John Mazzoni from Seaport Global set a target price of $220.0 on 05/07/2025
- Bryan Burgmeier from Citigroup set a target price of $212.0 on 04/29/2025
$WCN Insider Trading Activity
$WCN insiders have traded $WCN stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WCN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DARRELL W CHAMBLISS (EVP & COO) sold 13,566 shares for an estimated $2,554,477
- DOMENIC PIO (SR VP Operations) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $1,926,358
- PHILIP RIVARD (SR VP Business Development) sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $946,699
- ROBERT MICHAEL CLONINGER (SR VP, Deputy General Counsel) sold 3,077 shares for an estimated $581,219
- III ROBERT NIELSEN (SR VP Operations) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 973 shares for an estimated $190,971.
- ANDREA E. BERTONE sold 283 shares for an estimated $53,514
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$WCN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 317 institutional investors add shares of $WCN stock to their portfolio, and 342 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 1,246,398 shares (-20.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $243,284,425
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC removed 1,016,057 shares (-57.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $198,324,165
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 954,242 shares (+3.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $186,258,495
- GAMMA INVESTING LLC removed 913,830 shares (-99.5%) from their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $170,630,337
- PICTET ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDING SA removed 763,300 shares (-14.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $148,988,527
- CAISSE DE DEPOT ET PLACEMENT DU QUEBEC added 762,468 shares (+195.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $148,826,128
- FIL LTD added 680,374 shares (+9.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $132,802,201
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.