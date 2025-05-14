New Analyst Forecast: $WBTN Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $WBTN. Deutsche Bank gave a rating of 'Buy' for $WBTN.

$WBTN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $WBTN in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 05/14/2025

$WBTN Insider Trading Activity

$WBTN insiders have traded $WBTN stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WBTN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JUNKOO KIM (See Remarks) has made 2 purchases buying 22,791 shares for an estimated $199,878 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. DAVID J. LEE (See Remarks) purchased 7,205 shares for an estimated $64,845

