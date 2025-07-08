New Analyst Forecast: $WBS Given $77.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $WBS. Jared Shaw from Webster Financial set a price target of 77.0 for WBS.

$WBS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $WBS recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $WBS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $65.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Daniel Tamayo from Webster Financial set a target price of $65.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Jon G. Arfstrom from Webster Finl set a target price of $68.0 on 01/21/2025

$WBS Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $WBS stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WBS stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 03/11.

$WBS Insider Trading Activity

$WBS insiders have traded $WBS stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WBS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LAURENCE C MORSE sold 13,217 shares for an estimated $780,728

JOHN R CIULLA (Chairman and CEO) sold 8,000 shares for an estimated $459,445

JAVIER L. EVANS (Chief Human Resources Officer) sold 7,800 shares for an estimated $410,124

CHARLES L WILKINS (Head of HSA Bank) sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $266,250

DANIEL BLEY (Chief Risk Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 4,200 shares for an estimated $209,769 .

. LAUREN STATES has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,200 shares for an estimated $111,764 .

. JAMES MI GRIFFIN (Head of Consumer Banking) sold 1,502 shares for an estimated $79,910

$WBS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 238 institutional investors add shares of $WBS stock to their portfolio, and 203 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

