New Analyst Forecast: $WBS Given $60.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $WBS. Jon Arfstrom from RBC Capital set a price target of 60.0 for WBS.

$WBS Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $WBS stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WBS stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 03/11.

$WBS Insider Trading Activity

$WBS insiders have traded $WBS stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WBS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN R CIULLA (Chairman and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 16,000 shares for an estimated $934,115 .

. LAURENCE C MORSE sold 13,217 shares for an estimated $780,728

JAVIER L. EVANS (Chief Human Resources Officer) sold 10,137 shares for an estimated $581,971

CHRISTOPHER J MOTL (President, Commercial Banking) sold 6,000 shares for an estimated $335,712

CHARLES L WILKINS (Head of HSA Bank) sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $297,500

JAMES MI GRIFFIN (Head of Consumer Banking) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 4,167 shares for an estimated $247,853 .

. DANIEL BLEY (Chief Risk Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,250 shares for an estimated $135,567 .

. LAUREN STATES sold 1,650 shares for an estimated $99,998

$WBS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 227 institutional investors add shares of $WBS stock to their portfolio, and 196 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

