New Analyst Forecast: $WBD Given 'Outperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $WBD. Raymond James gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $WBD.
$WBD Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $WBD in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/04/2025
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 03/05/2025
- MoffettNathanson issued a "Buy" rating on 01/21/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $WBD, check out Quiver Quantitative's $WBD forecast page.
$WBD Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $WBD stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WBD stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE AUGUST PFLUGER sold up to $15,000 on 01/13.
- REPRESENTATIVE LAUREL M. LEE sold up to $15,000 on 11/29.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
$WBD Insider Trading Activity
$WBD insiders have traded $WBD stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WBD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DAVID ZASLAV (Chief Executive Officer & Pres) sold 2,564,000 shares for an estimated $30,075,720
- SAVALLE SIMS (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 169,436 shares for an estimated $2,093,754.
- GERHARD ZEILER (President, International) purchased 58,000 shares for an estimated $535,920
- PIAZZA SAMUEL A JR. DI purchased 17,346 shares for an estimated $197,917
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$WBD Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 417 institutional investors add shares of $WBD stock to their portfolio, and 600 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- NORGES BANK added 23,101,344 shares (+206.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $244,181,206
- UBS GROUP AG added 15,361,403 shares (+191.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $162,370,029
- FMR LLC added 11,810,191 shares (+478.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $124,833,718
- BNP PARIBAS FINANCIAL MARKETS added 11,787,083 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $124,589,467
- HOLOCENE ADVISORS, LP added 7,553,552 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $79,841,044
- SOUTHEASTERN ASSET MANAGEMENT INC/TN/ removed 6,671,354 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $70,516,211
- DREXEL MORGAN & CO. removed 6,600,463 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $69,766,893
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.