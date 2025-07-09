New Analyst Forecast: $WBD Given $13.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $WBD. Kannan Venkateshwar from Barclays set a price target of 13.0 for WBD.
$WBD Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $WBD recently. We have seen 12 analysts offer price targets for $WBD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $13.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Kannan Venkateshwar from Barclays set a target price of $13.0 on 07/09/2025
- John Hodulik from UBS set a target price of $10.0 on 07/08/2025
- Steven Cahall from Wells Fargo set a target price of $11.0 on 07/02/2025
- Jessica Reif Cohen from B of A Securities set a target price of $16.0 on 07/01/2025
- James Goss from Barrington Research set a target price of $16.0 on 06/09/2025
- Jason Bazinet from Citigroup set a target price of $14.0 on 05/29/2025
- Benjamin Swinburne from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $10.0 on 05/06/2025
$WBD Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $WBD stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WBD stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $50,000 on 05/12.
- REPRESENTATIVE AUGUST PFLUGER sold up to $15,000 on 01/13.
$WBD Insider Trading Activity
$WBD insiders have traded $WBD stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WBD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- PIAZZA SAMUEL A JR. DI purchased 17,346 shares for an estimated $197,917
$WBD Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 489 institutional investors add shares of $WBD stock to their portfolio, and 518 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- INDEPENDENT FRANCHISE PARTNERS LLP added 13,068,375 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $140,223,663
- STATE STREET CORP added 12,261,936 shares (+7.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $131,570,573
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 11,310,964 shares (+100.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $121,366,643
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 9,070,096 shares (-84.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $97,322,130
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 7,476,603 shares (+127.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $80,223,950
- FMR LLC added 6,293,116 shares (+44.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $67,525,134
- KBC GROUP NV added 6,232,561 shares (+682.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $66,875,379
