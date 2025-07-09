New Analyst Forecast: $WBD Given $13.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $WBD. Kannan Venkateshwar from Barclays set a price target of 13.0 for WBD.

$WBD Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $WBD recently. We have seen 12 analysts offer price targets for $WBD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $13.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Kannan Venkateshwar from Barclays set a target price of $13.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 John Hodulik from UBS set a target price of $10.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Steven Cahall from Wells Fargo set a target price of $11.0 on 07/02/2025

on 07/02/2025 Jessica Reif Cohen from B of A Securities set a target price of $16.0 on 07/01/2025

on 07/01/2025 James Goss from Barrington Research set a target price of $16.0 on 06/09/2025

on 06/09/2025 Jason Bazinet from Citigroup set a target price of $14.0 on 05/29/2025

on 05/29/2025 Benjamin Swinburne from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $10.0 on 05/06/2025

$WBD Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $WBD stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WBD stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $50,000 on 05/12.

on 05/12. REPRESENTATIVE AUGUST PFLUGER sold up to $15,000 on 01/13.

$WBD Insider Trading Activity

$WBD insiders have traded $WBD stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WBD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PIAZZA SAMUEL A JR. DI purchased 17,346 shares for an estimated $197,917

$WBD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 489 institutional investors add shares of $WBD stock to their portfolio, and 518 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

