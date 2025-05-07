New Analyst Forecast: $WAY Given $50.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $WAY. Jailendra Singh from Truist Financial set a price target of 50.0 for WAY.

$WAY Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $WAY recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $WAY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $47.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Jailendra Singh from Truist Financial set a target price of $50.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 Saket Kalia from Barclays set a target price of $45.0 on 04/14/2025

$WAY Insider Trading Activity

$WAY insiders have traded $WAY stock on the open market 19 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 19 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WAY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LUXCO S.A R.L. DERBY sold 9,830,143 shares for an estimated $393,205,720

PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD CANADA sold 7,517,168 shares for an estimated $300,686,720

CAPITAL INVESTORS LLC BAIN sold 5,652,689 shares for an estimated $218,193,795

PAUL G MOSKOWITZ sold 5,652,689 shares for an estimated $218,193,795

T. CRAIG BRIDGE (Chief Transformation Officer) sold 182,914 shares for an estimated $7,710,684

MATTHEW J. HAWKINS (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 46,667 shares for an estimated $1,696,729 .

. CHRISTOPHER L. SCHREMSER (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 17,246 shares for an estimated $635,578 .

. STEVEN M ORESKOVICH (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 16,666 shares for an estimated $564,857 .

. MELISSA F. (MISSY) MILLER (Chief Marketing Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,400 shares for an estimated $143,326.

