New Analyst Forecast: $WAT Given 'Outperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $WAT. Baird gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $WAT.

$WAT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $WAT in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/16/2025

Keybanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/31/2025

Scotiabank issued a "Sector Outperform" rating on 02/13/2025

$WAT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $WAT recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $WAT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $367.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Catherine Ramsey from Baird set a target price of $352.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 Brandon Couillard from Wells Fargo set a target price of $330.0 on 07/15/2025

on 07/15/2025 Derik De Bruin from B of A Securities set a target price of $375.0 on 06/26/2025

on 06/26/2025 Elizabeth Garcia from UBS set a target price of $360.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 Luke Sergott from Barclays set a target price of $350.0 on 04/10/2025

on 04/10/2025 Paul Knight from Keybanc set a target price of $460.0 on 03/31/2025

on 03/31/2025 Rachel Vatnsdal from JP Morgan set a target price of $390.0 on 03/06/2025

$WAT Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $WAT stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WAT stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 02/25 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/08.

$WAT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 323 institutional investors add shares of $WAT stock to their portfolio, and 338 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

