New Analyst Forecast: $WAT Given 'Outperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $WAT. Baird gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $WAT.
$WAT Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $WAT in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/16/2025
- Keybanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/31/2025
- Scotiabank issued a "Sector Outperform" rating on 02/13/2025
$WAT Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $WAT recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $WAT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $367.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Catherine Ramsey from Baird set a target price of $352.0 on 07/16/2025
- Brandon Couillard from Wells Fargo set a target price of $330.0 on 07/15/2025
- Derik De Bruin from B of A Securities set a target price of $375.0 on 06/26/2025
- Elizabeth Garcia from UBS set a target price of $360.0 on 05/07/2025
- Luke Sergott from Barclays set a target price of $350.0 on 04/10/2025
- Paul Knight from Keybanc set a target price of $460.0 on 03/31/2025
- Rachel Vatnsdal from JP Morgan set a target price of $390.0 on 03/06/2025
$WAT Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $WAT stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WAT stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 02/25 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/08.
$WAT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 323 institutional investors add shares of $WAT stock to their portfolio, and 338 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WEALTHFRONT ADVISERS LLC removed 3,083,524 shares (-99.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,136,494,440
- GENERATION INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLP removed 774,794 shares (-50.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $285,565,824
- GAMMA INVESTING LLC removed 660,602 shares (-99.7%) from their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $230,576,522
- OVERSEA-CHINESE BANKING CORP LTD added 614,877 shares (+676.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $226,625,215
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 457,148 shares (+7.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $168,491,038
- ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. added 416,669 shares (+15.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $153,571,693
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 296,501 shares (-97.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $109,281,373
