New Analyst Forecast: $WAT Given $374.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $WAT. Catherine Ramsey Schulte from Robert W. Baird set a price target of 374.0 for WAT.

$WAT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $WAT recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $WAT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $387.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Catherine Ramsey Schulte from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $374.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 Eve Burstein from Bernstein set a target price of $400.0 on 04/16/2025

$WAT Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $WAT stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WAT stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN purchased up to $15,000 on 02/25.

$WAT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 357 institutional investors add shares of $WAT stock to their portfolio, and 309 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

