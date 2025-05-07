Stocks
New Analyst Forecast: $WAT Given $374.0 Price Target

May 07, 2025 — 06:23 pm EDT

Written by Quiver ForecastTracker for Quiver Quantitative

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $WAT. Catherine Ramsey Schulte from Robert W. Baird set a price target of 374.0 for WAT.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $WAT, check out Quiver Quantitative's $WAT forecast page.

$WAT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $WAT recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $WAT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $387.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Catherine Ramsey Schulte from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $374.0 on 05/07/2025
  • Eve Burstein from Bernstein set a target price of $400.0 on 04/16/2025

$WAT Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $WAT stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WAT stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$WAT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 357 institutional investors add shares of $WAT stock to their portfolio, and 309 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

