New Analyst Forecast: $WAT Given $374.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $WAT. Catherine Ramsey Schulte from Robert W. Baird set a price target of 374.0 for WAT.
$WAT Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $WAT recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $WAT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $387.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Catherine Ramsey Schulte from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $374.0 on 05/07/2025
- Eve Burstein from Bernstein set a target price of $400.0 on 04/16/2025
$WAT Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $WAT stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WAT stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN purchased up to $15,000 on 02/25.
$WAT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 357 institutional investors add shares of $WAT stock to their portfolio, and 309 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WEALTHFRONT ADVISERS LLC removed 3,083,524 shares (-99.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,136,494,440
- VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP removed 625,924 shares (-94.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $232,205,285
- OVERSEA-CHINESE BANKING CORP LTD added 614,877 shares (+676.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $226,625,215
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 457,148 shares (+7.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $168,491,038
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 300,380 shares (+7464.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $111,434,972
- IMPAX ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP PLC removed 289,402 shares (-40.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $106,664,895
- GENERATION INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLP removed 275,756 shares (-15.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $102,299,960
