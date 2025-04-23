New Analyst Forecast: $WALD Given $5.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $WALD. An analyst from Industrial Alliance Securities set a price target of 5.0 for WALD.

$WALD Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $WALD recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $WALD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $5.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Industrial Alliance Securities set a target price of $5.0 on 04/22/2025

on 04/22/2025 An analyst from Telsey Advisory set a target price of $5.0 on 03/20/2025

on 03/20/2025 Linda Bolton Weiser from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $7.5 on 12/03/2024

$WALD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 35 institutional investors add shares of $WALD stock to their portfolio, and 25 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

