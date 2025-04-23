New Analyst Forecast: $WALD Given $5.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $WALD. An analyst from Industrial Alliance Securities set a price target of 5.0 for WALD.
$WALD Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $WALD recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $WALD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $5.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from Industrial Alliance Securities set a target price of $5.0 on 04/22/2025
- An analyst from Telsey Advisory set a target price of $5.0 on 03/20/2025
- Linda Bolton Weiser from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $7.5 on 12/03/2024
$WALD Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 35 institutional investors add shares of $WALD stock to their portfolio, and 25 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- TRUXT INVESTMENTOS LTDA. removed 311,702 shares (-29.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,253,042
- AMITELL CAPITAL PTE LTD added 193,945 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $779,658
- SIMPLICITY WEALTH,LLC added 119,848 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $359,544
- SQUAREPOINT OPS LLC removed 78,847 shares (-82.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $316,964
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 66,386 shares (+51.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $266,871
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 56,322 shares (-47.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $226,414
- UBS GROUP AG added 50,888 shares (+441.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $204,569
