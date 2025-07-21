Stocks
New Analyst Forecast: $WAL Given $85.0 Price Target

July 21, 2025 — 10:20 am EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $WAL. Timur Braziler from Wells Fargo set a price target of 85.0 for WAL.

$WAL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $WAL recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $WAL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $92.5.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Brandon King from Truist Securities set a target price of $93.0 on 07/21/2025
  • Timur Braziler from Wells Fargo set a target price of $85.0 on 07/21/2025
  • Matthew Clark from Piper Sandler set a target price of $105.0 on 07/21/2025
  • Jared Shaw from Barclays set a target price of $100.0 on 07/08/2025
  • Benjamin Gerlinger from Citigroup set a target price of $95.0 on 07/02/2025
  • Anthony Elian from JP Morgan set a target price of $87.0 on 07/01/2025
  • Casey Haire from Jefferies set a target price of $95.0 on 05/21/2025

$WAL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 176 institutional investors add shares of $WAL stock to their portfolio, and 214 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

