New Analyst Forecast: $WAL Given $100.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $WAL. Jared Shaw from Western Alliance set a price target of 100.0 for WAL.

$WAL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $WAL recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $WAL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $92.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Jared Shaw from Western Alliance set a target price of $100.0 on 07/08/2025

$WAL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 178 institutional investors add shares of $WAL stock to their portfolio, and 204 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

