New Analyst Forecast: $WAL Given $100.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $WAL. Jared Shaw from Western Alliance set a price target of 100.0 for WAL.
$WAL Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $WAL recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $WAL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $92.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Jared Shaw from Western Alliance set a target price of $100.0 on 07/08/2025
$WAL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 178 institutional investors add shares of $WAL stock to their portfolio, and 204 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BARROW HANLEY MEWHINNEY & STRAUSS LLC added 2,571,092 shares (+141.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $197,536,998
- THRIVENT FINANCIAL FOR LUTHERANS removed 898,630 shares (-39.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $69,041,742
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP removed 783,043 shares (-80.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $60,161,193
- STATE STREET CORP removed 774,010 shares (-13.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $59,467,188
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 619,610 shares (-10.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $47,604,636
- FMR LLC added 562,170 shares (+25.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $43,191,521
- WESTFIELD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO LP removed 402,145 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $30,896,800
