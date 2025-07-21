New Analyst Forecast: $WAFD Given $31.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $WAFD. Matthew Clark from Piper Sandler set a price target of 31.0 for WAFD.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $WAFD, check out Quiver Quantitative's $WAFD forecast page.

$WAFD Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $WAFD recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $WAFD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $32.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Andy Terrell from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $33.0 on 07/21/2025

on 07/21/2025 Matthew Clark from Piper Sandler set a target price of $31.0 on 07/21/2025

on 07/21/2025 Kelly Motta from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $32.0 on 07/21/2025

on 07/21/2025 Jeff Rulis from DA Davidson set a target price of $32.0 on 02/06/2025

$WAFD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 106 institutional investors add shares of $WAFD stock to their portfolio, and 113 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.