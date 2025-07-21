New Analyst Forecast: $WAFD Given $31.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $WAFD. Matthew Clark from Piper Sandler set a price target of 31.0 for WAFD.
$WAFD Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $WAFD recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $WAFD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $32.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Andy Terrell from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $33.0 on 07/21/2025
- Matthew Clark from Piper Sandler set a target price of $31.0 on 07/21/2025
- Kelly Motta from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $32.0 on 07/21/2025
- Jeff Rulis from DA Davidson set a target price of $32.0 on 02/06/2025
$WAFD Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 106 institutional investors add shares of $WAFD stock to their portfolio, and 113 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- METLIFE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC added 642,270 shares (+1576.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $18,356,076
- INVESCO LTD. added 613,596 shares (+124.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $17,536,573
- CLEARBRIDGE INVESTMENTS, LLC removed 591,427 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $16,902,983
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP added 510,694 shares (+400.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $14,595,634
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 391,290 shares (-55.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $11,183,068
- STATE STREET CORP removed 358,671 shares (-7.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,250,817
- BASSWOOD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.L.C. removed 285,672 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,164,505
