New Analyst Forecast: $WAB Given 'Neutral' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $WAB. Goldman Sachs gave a rating of 'Neutral' for $WAB.

$WAB Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $WAB stock 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WAB stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE APRIL MCCLAIN DELANEY sold up to $15,000 on 03/25.

on 03/25. SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN has traded it 3 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $115,000 on 02/03, 01/02 and 0 sales.

on 02/03, 01/02 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/13.

on 01/13. REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $65,000 on 01/13, 01/07.

$WAB Insider Trading Activity

$WAB insiders have traded $WAB stock on the open market 24 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 24 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WAB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RAFAEL SANTANA (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 17 sales selling 58,608 shares for an estimated $10,321,047 .

. ALBERT J NEUPAVER has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 45,722 shares for an estimated $8,760,604 .

. DAVID L DENINNO (Exec VP, General Counsel, Sec.) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,875 shares for an estimated $2,051,107 .

. JOHN A JR MASTALERZ (SVP Fin, Corp Controller, CAO) sold 2,796 shares for an estimated $558,395

GREGORY SBROCCO (EVP Operations) sold 565 shares for an estimated $113,772

$WAB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 418 institutional investors add shares of $WAB stock to their portfolio, and 459 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

