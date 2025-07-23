New Analyst Forecast: $W Given $65.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $W. Zachary Fadem from Wells Fargo set a price target of 65.0 for W.

$W Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $W recently. We have seen 21 analysts offer price targets for $W in the last 6 months, with a median target of $50.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Zachary Fadem from Wells Fargo set a target price of $65.0 on 07/23/2025

on 07/23/2025 An analyst from Zelman & Assoc set a target price of $72.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Simeon Gutman from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $70.0 on 07/02/2025

on 07/02/2025 Oliver Wintermantel from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $60.0 on 06/24/2025

on 06/24/2025 Peter Keith from Piper Sandler set a target price of $61.0 on 06/13/2025

on 06/13/2025 Curtis Nagle from B of A Securities set a target price of $43.0 on 05/14/2025

on 05/14/2025 Laura Champine from Loop Capital set a target price of $35.0 on 05/14/2025

$W Insider Trading Activity

$W insiders have traded $W stock on the open market 54 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 54 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $W stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEVEN CONINE (Co-Founder) has made 0 purchases and 21 sales selling 360,000 shares for an estimated $17,552,073 .

. NIRAJ SHAH (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 21 sales selling 360,000 shares for an estimated $17,551,795 .

. JON BLOTNER (Pres., Commercial & Operations) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 33,114 shares for an estimated $1,392,250 .

. FIONA TAN (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 30,182 shares for an estimated $1,066,683 .

. KATE GULLIVER (CFO and Chief Admin Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 19,296 shares for an estimated $611,070 .

. ANKE SCHAFERKORDT has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 936 shares for an estimated $37,073 .

. DIANA FROST sold 527 shares for an estimated $17,148

$W Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 171 institutional investors add shares of $W stock to their portfolio, and 160 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

