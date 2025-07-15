New Analyst Forecast: $VZLA Given $7.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $VZLA. Anita Soni from CIBC set a price target of 7.0 for VZLA.

$VZLA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $VZLA recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $VZLA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $6.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Anita Soni from CIBC set a target price of $7.0 on 07/15/2025

on 07/15/2025 Kevin O'Halloran from BMO Capital set a target price of $5.0 on 06/27/2025

$VZLA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 0 institutional investors add shares of $VZLA stock to their portfolio, and 1 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

FARTHER FINANCE ADVISORS, LLC removed 500 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,135

