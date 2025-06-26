New Analyst Forecast: $VTMX Given 'Overweight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $VTMX. Barclays gave a rating of 'Overweight' for $VTMX.
$VTMX Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $VTMX in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/23/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $VTMX, check out Quiver Quantitative's $VTMX forecast page.
$VTMX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 38 institutional investors add shares of $VTMX stock to their portfolio, and 49 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- LONG POND CAPITAL, LP removed 1,713,229 shares (-64.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $39,078,753
- MORGAN STANLEY added 1,625,674 shares (+626.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $37,081,623
- JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC removed 871,584 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $19,880,831
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 483,912 shares (+589.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $11,038,032
- MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ removed 340,283 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,711,244
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 330,276 shares (+24.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,533,595
- SPX GESTAO DE RECURSOS LTDA added 253,726 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,787,490
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.