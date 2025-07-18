Stocks
VTMX

New Analyst Forecast: $VTMX Given $36.0 Price Target

July 18, 2025 — 04:20 pm EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $VTMX. An analyst from UBS set a price target of 36.0 for VTMX.

$VTMX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $VTMX recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $VTMX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $36.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • An analyst from UBS set a target price of $36.0 on 07/18/2025
  • Pablo Monsivais from Barclays set a target price of $37.0 on 06/23/2025
  • Jorel Guilloty from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $21.0 on 03/25/2025

$VTMX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 36 institutional investors add shares of $VTMX stock to their portfolio, and 35 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • LONG POND CAPITAL, LP removed 1,713,229 shares (-64.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $39,078,753
  • MORGAN STANLEY added 1,625,674 shares (+626.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $37,081,623
  • JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC removed 871,584 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $19,880,831
  • BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 483,912 shares (+589.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $11,038,032
  • WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 330,276 shares (+24.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,533,595
  • SPX GESTAO DE RECURSOS LTDA added 253,726 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,787,490
  • FMR LLC added 251,273 shares (+15.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,731,537

VTMX

