New Analyst Forecast: $VTMX Given $36.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $VTMX. An analyst from UBS set a price target of 36.0 for VTMX.

$VTMX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $VTMX recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $VTMX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $36.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from UBS set a target price of $36.0 on 07/18/2025

on 07/18/2025 Pablo Monsivais from Barclays set a target price of $37.0 on 06/23/2025

on 06/23/2025 Jorel Guilloty from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $21.0 on 03/25/2025

$VTMX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 36 institutional investors add shares of $VTMX stock to their portfolio, and 35 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

