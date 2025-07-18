New Analyst Forecast: $VTMX Given $36.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $VTMX. An analyst from UBS set a price target of 36.0 for VTMX.
$VTMX Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $VTMX recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $VTMX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $36.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from UBS set a target price of $36.0 on 07/18/2025
- Pablo Monsivais from Barclays set a target price of $37.0 on 06/23/2025
- Jorel Guilloty from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $21.0 on 03/25/2025
$VTMX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 36 institutional investors add shares of $VTMX stock to their portfolio, and 35 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- LONG POND CAPITAL, LP removed 1,713,229 shares (-64.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $39,078,753
- MORGAN STANLEY added 1,625,674 shares (+626.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $37,081,623
- JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC removed 871,584 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $19,880,831
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 483,912 shares (+589.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $11,038,032
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 330,276 shares (+24.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,533,595
- SPX GESTAO DE RECURSOS LTDA added 253,726 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,787,490
- FMR LLC added 251,273 shares (+15.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,731,537
